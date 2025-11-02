Terror Attack on Train to London, 10 Stabbed, 9 Critical

By
M Dowling
-
1
5

Multiple people were stabbed on a train in the United Kingdom on Saturday night, according to police.

“We were called at 7.39 pm with reports that multiple people had been stabbed on a train,” the Cambridgeshire Constabulary wrote. “Armed officers attended and the train was stopped at Huntingdon, where two men were arrested. A number of people have been taken to hospital.”

Nine have life threatening injuries.

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Frank S
Frank S
23 seconds ago

Where’s a Daniel Penny when you need one? Brit citizens should call for a Second Amendment. The crazies are running their asylum.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz