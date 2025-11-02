Terror Attack on Train to London, 10 Stabbed, 9 Critical

Multiple people were stabbed on a train in the United Kingdom on Saturday night, according to police.

“We were called at 7.39 pm with reports that multiple people had been stabbed on a train,” the Cambridgeshire Constabulary wrote. “Armed officers attended and the train was stopped at Huntingdon, where two men were arrested. A number of people have been taken to hospital.”

Nine have life threatening injuries.

BREAKING: EYE WITNESS GIVES A STATEMENT FROM THE HUNTINGDON TERROR ATTACK TONIGHT AFTER 10 PEOPLE WERE STABBED ON A TRAIN pic.twitter.com/q2in6AD89c — BRITAIN IS BROKEN (@BROKENBRITAIN0) November 1, 2025

Reports that 10 people have been stabbed on a train in Huntingdon. 2 men have been arrested and Police have declared it as a terror attack…. when will they admit we have a serious problem? How many more innocent people have to die pic.twitter.com/AYSv159zCL — (@jomickane) November 1, 2025