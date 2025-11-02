“But then there are also other issues that we firmly believe in, whether it’s BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions of Israel), right, or whether it’s the end goal of seizing the means of production, where we do not have the same level of support at this very moment.” ~ Zohran Mamdani

Former President Barack Obama, raised in Marxism and mentored by Franklin Marshall Davis, called New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani on Saturday to praise his campaign and offer to be a “sounding board” in the future, two sources confirmed to ABC News.

Numerous unconfirmed reports claim Obama has already met with him. He endorsed him months ago.

According to The Times of London, the Islamist who is destroying London, Sadiq Khan, is mentoring Zohran. These two lunatics call Donald Trump a lunatic.

According to The New York Times, Obama told Zohran on the phone that he was invested in Mamdani’s success. The two discussed the challenges of staffing a new administration and accomplishing Mamdani’s campaign promises.

“Your campaign has been impressive to watch,” Obama told Mamdani, according to the sources.

Obama is currently campaigning for leftist gubernatorial candidates, Abigail Spanberger in Virginia and Mikie Sherrill in New Jersey. Spanberger is allegedly well in the lead, but Sherill is only 1% ahead of the Republican.

In 2022, Obama endorsed then-Rep. Karen Bass for Los Angeles mayor in a competitive race against billionaire developer Rick Caruso. She is a known communist.

DSA, A Front for the Communist Party

Mamdani, a New York state assemblyman and self-described democratic socialist, has racked up endorsements from other establishment Democrats in the state heading into Election Day, including New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Mamdani faces former Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, running as an independent, and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

Cuomo is the only person who could potentially beat Zohran and that isn’t looking good.