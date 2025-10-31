7 X Posts with a Bonus to Shock & Surprise You

By
M Dowling
-
1
18

1. President Autopen just declared all executive actions and pardons given by President Autopen under Joe Biden to be null and void. Rep. Jim Comer referred the case to the Attorney General.

It could mean a redo of the Justice Ketanji Jackson position. The Democrats and some Republicans would revolt. She could always be grandfathered in, but the fact that she’s incompetent, makes replacing her very enticing.

2. The Department of Interior has a DEI program for owls. They set up quotas and kill off the productive ones.

3. Chicago has a lot of morons.

Couple corrections to this moron.

1. You can clearly see in the video the “gun” used was a paintball gun. It’s a common non-lethal tactic to stop a vehicle from driving away as it obscures the sight line of the driver.

2. She spent the prior hour closely following the ICE vehicle all over the city and repeatedly almost hit them.

Try that with a cop and see if he lets it go. Your lies won’t change the reality that ICE is simply enforcing laws that have been in effect for almost a century.

4. Mandy wants communism for all of us, but not himself. Isn’t that typical of rich commies?

5. When you get too comfortable, remember the impossible can happen.

6. Truth can get you cut off by Jake Tapper.

7. Russia’s spies will even marry you and have your children. They really are serious about their work.

BONUS: Biden’s corrupt DoJ was investigating 430 Republicans. This was supposedly legal in the USA. Just ask Jim Comey.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
dave
dave
1 minute ago

The Democrat Party is The Enemy Domestic .

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz