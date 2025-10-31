7 X Posts with a Bonus to Shock & Surprise You

1. President Autopen just declared all executive actions and pardons given by President Autopen under Joe Biden to be null and void. Rep. Jim Comer referred the case to the Attorney General.

It could mean a redo of the Justice Ketanji Jackson position. The Democrats and some Republicans would revolt. She could always be grandfathered in, but the fact that she’s incompetent, makes replacing her very enticing.

This could end up being a genuine constitutional crisis. https://t.co/8MWTXVLap7 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 30, 2025

2. The Department of Interior has a DEI program for owls. They set up quotas and kill off the productive ones.

Senator John Kennedy exposes the US Department of Interior under Biden created a DEI program for owls Out of two owls, one was a better hunter. So the government created a program to kill off the other owl to ensure both hunt equally I wish this was a joke, but it’s real “The… pic.twitter.com/vKsgT1aEtG — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) October 29, 2025

3. Chicago has a lot of morons.

Couple corrections to this moron.

1. You can clearly see in the video the “gun” used was a paintball gun. It’s a common non-lethal tactic to stop a vehicle from driving away as it obscures the sight line of the driver.

2. She spent the prior hour closely following the ICE vehicle all over the city and repeatedly almost hit them.

Try that with a cop and see if he lets it go. Your lies won’t change the reality that ICE is simply enforcing laws that have been in effect for almost a century.

Couple corrections to this moron. 1. You can clearly see in the video the “gun” used was a paintball gun. It’s a common non-lethal tactic to stop a vehicle from driving away as it obscures the sight line of the driver. 2. She spent the prior hour closely following the ICE… https://t.co/t1JXvQdz40 — The Older Millennial (@teameffujoe) October 30, 2025

4. Mandy wants communism for all of us, but not himself. Isn’t that typical of rich commies?

Mandy Patinkin is worth $12M. When he’s bored of his lavish Upper West Side apartment, he “escapes city life” at his cozy Upstate NY farmhouse. Because nothing says “socialism” like a wealthy actor with a country estate and an escape plan for when Zohran Mamdani destroys NYC. pic.twitter.com/tDCJXGMX9k — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) October 30, 2025

5. When you get too comfortable, remember the impossible can happen.

If just a few years ago, I told you that in 2025 NYC would elect a failed rapper for Mayor who hangs out with the guy who said “America deserved 9/11” You wouldn’t have believed me. pic.twitter.com/q5qmQpTnOP — The Older Millennial (@teameffujoe) October 28, 2025

6. Truth can get you cut off by Jake Tapper.

NEW: Jake Tapper quickly wraps up segment after Stephen Miller’s wife, Katie Miller, says Karine Jean-Pierre is only relevant because she has been promoted as a “black queer LGBTQ woman.” Miller: “Why has she trained every four sentences to say she is a black queer LGBTQ woman?… pic.twitter.com/b9OPV4Wnyw — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 28, 2025

7. Russia’s spies will even marry you and have your children. They really are serious about their work.

NEW: Former Russian “s*x spy” explains how Russia is waging s*x warfare on Silicon Valley nerds to steal their trade secrets. Some women being sent to seduce tech workers are going as far as getting married and having children, according to the Times. Aliia Roza, a now former… pic.twitter.com/AbimFuIfou — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 29, 2025

BONUS: Biden’s corrupt DoJ was investigating 430 Republicans. This was supposedly legal in the USA. Just ask Jim Comey.