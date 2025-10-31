Dearbornistan: FBI Averts Potential Halloween Terror Attack

By
M Dowling
-
1
6

We potentially avoided a terror attack, seemingly in Michigan. Two people are under arrest, and three are being questioned.

“This morning the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend. More details to come,” Patel posted on X.

“Thanks to the men and women of FBI and law enforcement everywhere standing guard 24/7 and crushing our mission to defend the homeland,” he wrote in the Friday morning post.

“The Dearborn Police Department has been made aware that the FBI conducted operations in the City of Dearborn earlier this morning,” police said in a statement

1 Comment
dave
dave
8 minutes ago

They plan to turn America into the United Kingdom .

