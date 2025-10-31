Dearbornistan: FBI Averts Potential Halloween Terror Attack

We potentially avoided a terror attack, seemingly in Michigan. Two people are under arrest, and three are being questioned.

“This morning the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend. More details to come,” Patel posted on X.

BREAKING: FBI thwarts 'potential terrorist attack,' arrests multiple people in Michigan, Patel says pic.twitter.com/VahlxZZUGn — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 31, 2025

“Thanks to the men and women of FBI and law enforcement everywhere standing guard 24/7 and crushing our mission to defend the homeland,” he wrote in the Friday morning post.

“The Dearborn Police Department has been made aware that the FBI conducted operations in the City of Dearborn earlier this morning,” police said in a statement