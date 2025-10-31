Zohran Is Really Going to Make NYC Uganda & NYT Loves Him

The photo above is of Ugandan stores.

Zohran Mamdani’s mother said he doesn’t identify as an American. That shouldn’t come as a shock. New York City has been made into a foreign city thanks to Democrats who appear to hate the natives.

Zohran obviously doesn’t identify as American. He said he wants to “remake” America and since he identifies as Ugandan, it looks like NYC will become Uganda.

.@KathyHochul’s endorsed candidate for Mayor of New York City https://t.co/oNrJ91Agpl — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) October 21, 2025

Mark Halperin told TPUSA that there might be yet another video showing us how bad Zohran is.

However, we have lots of videos that didn’t make a difference, and the media, especially the New York Times is covering him as if he is the Second Coming.

Halperin says in the clip below, “One story was a video that had never been out as far as I could tell of Mamdani comparing unfavorably the New York City Police, who he might be the commander of in a few weeks, with the Israeli Army, the Israeli military.”

“Another thing came out since then. His mother said that he was not an American, that he didn’t really identify as an American,” Halperin added.

“I think in a normal race, normal coverage would have been explosive, but my source won’t tell me if those are the things they were referring to.”

There might be something worse coming.

BREAKING: Mark Halperin just gave HUGE updates on Zohran Mamdani, says “there might still be something else.” “One story was a video that never been out as far as I could tell of Mamdani comparing unfavorably the New York City Police, who he might be the commander of in a few… pic.twitter.com/Qbkb3sccLy — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 30, 2025

Gunther Eagleman posted the clip.

Here is Zohran comparing the police and NYPD.

The story about Mom: