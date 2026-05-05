7 X Tweets of Things You Might Not Know Anything About

We have 7 tweets here that you must see. You might not know about any of this. It’s important for you to know, or some of it is anyway.

Don’t be an Islamophobe; vote for this radical Islamist woman.

When they tell you it’s “Islamophobic” to notice their direct support for terrorists, defense of 9/11, and hate of America, what are they actually telling you about Islam? Think about it. pic.twitter.com/vsRDMHIbW8 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 5, 2026

She is allied with the Communist Party as a member of the Red-Green Alliance and DSA.

I took to the streets on May Day with my @nycDSA comrades. We’re building worker power and bringing this energy to Albany. The bosses hate to see it. Solidarity forever. pic.twitter.com/JgolQ9l32y — Aber Kawas (@AberKawas) May 4, 2026

2. Communist LA Mayor Bass spent a quarter of a million taxpayer dollars to tell people ICE law enforcement is not allowed in parks and city property.

Her economic skills are abysmal. Bass is running for re-election, so her budget has a less dire outlook in 2026 than in 2025. She raised taxes on businesses and utilities. Her spending priorities are putting the homeless in hotels, hiring 510 police officers, and repairing some streets.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass spent $250,000 of taxpayer money putting up 450 signs around LA declaring parks and other city property off limits to ICE. US Attorney Bill Essayli confirms the signs hold no legal weight and are completely useless. pic.twitter.com/Q2vJrKvI28 — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) May 5, 2026

3. Huh, what? He always liked Zelensky?

BREAKING: Trump praises Zelensky and Ukraine’s Armed Forces: “I like Zelenskyy. I’ve always sort of gotten along with him, other than the one moment in the White House, which I thought was a little aggressive on his behalf. The Ukrainians fight. Because whether the equipment… pic.twitter.com/NrEngCZ6H8 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 5, 2026

4. John Brennan thinks he is describing Donald Trump here, but it is a self-description.

John Brennan calls Trump a “malignant narcissist.” “Somebody who has a pathology in terms of dishonesty, lying, self-aggrandizement, entitlement, paranoia, but also inflicting cruelty on others, and taking delight in that.” Projection overload. pic.twitter.com/m5oticW6mu — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 5, 2026

5. Cooney is a creep, which means he’s a strong Democrat candidate.

Thanks to @ChuckGrassley for continuing to release documents demonstrating Cooney’s egregious abuse of investigative/prosecutorial power against the president, Congressional Republicans, Trump advisors, and his voters. Cooney now promising to impeach the president if he wins. pic.twitter.com/551D6SdgDD — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) May 5, 2026

6. We hate Nazi Republicans who really aren’t Nazis and love Nazi Democrats, who sport SS tattoos for 20 years, say they’re communists, and hate the police and white rural people. By the way, Platner is allegedly a part-time oyster farmer, but oyster farming isn’t really a thing in Maine. The rich boy lives off family wealth.

From the post:

“The big defense of Platner is this: Sure, ok, he got a Nazi tattoo. But do you *really* think he’s a Nazi? For real, you don’t *really* think that.”

This is sickening to me b/c they expect their right-wing opponents to be honest on a thing where they have an entire industry supporting this accusations of racism and Nazism in order to destroy the lives of their ideological opponents.

Walz never thought Elon Musk gave a Nazi salute. No one on the left *really* thought that. No one on the left *really* thinks that Musk is a Nazi except for the mid-wittiest of midwits who are so susceptible to suggestion; they are prime candidates for cult membership.

The SPLC has pulled in over a billion in donations, calling mainstream conservatives anti-Semites and racists when they know that’s not true. Just this week, left-wing cartoonists portrayed a black SCOTUS justice as a KKK member. Do they really believe that? Of course not! But they will say that they do. …

The big defense of Platner is this “Sure, ok, he got a Nazi tattoo. But do you *really* think he’s a Nazi? For real, you don’t *really* think that.” This is sickening to me b/c they expect their right-wing opponents to be honest on a thing where they have an entire industry… https://t.co/dqBsB31Jbd — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) May 5, 2026

7. Fake Video for Jill’s Taco Tuesday

The term “Met Gala humiliation event” refers to a wave of public criticism and protest targeting the 2026 Met Gala, particularly against Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, who were named honorary chairs and major financial backers of the May 4 Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Someone thought it a good idea to nominate Travis Kelce in a fake video.

Travis and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, weren’t at the event. Travis has an uncertain future in the NFL, thus the humiliating event.

It’s AI-generated.

Travis Kelce participates in what the elites call a humiliation ritual at the Met Gala. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/KS506yPawl — Glockford Files (@GlockfordFiles) May 5, 2026

Let’s never forget the taco Tuesdays and Bo-Ga-Das.