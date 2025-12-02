California Puts Hardened Illegal Alien Criminals on a Path to Citizenship

“The Democrat Party, via the Biden-Harris Terrorist Administration devised a scheme to import illegal aliens into the country by the millions — granting them ‘parole,’ which gives them work permits, which gives them Social Security numbers, which gives them access to the voting booth — and finally hooking them on welfare like Hunter Biden hooked on drugs, all with the sole purpose of participating in U.S. elections and ultimately overthrowing the Constitutional Republic of the United States.”

~ Stephen Miller

The Real Threat to Democracy

Stephen Miller was on Hannity and explained how millions of people were put on a path to citizenship. I posted this here early this morning. It’s the EBE program. Snopes fact checked. They are pretending it didn’t happen or it wasn’t planned or there’s no proof. You can’t hate these leftist fact checkers enough.

It’s now so serious that 7,000 hardened illegal alien criminals are being protected in New York and President Trump has told New York Attorney General Letitia James to release them. She won’t. The same horror is happening in other states, including California. The worst of humanity are protected and then released to offend over and over again.

This is criminal.

It Was Planned by the Worst of Politicians

“Sean, this was not a loophole,” Miller said. “The Biden administration, Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, devised a scheme to fly illegal aliens into the country and then to escort them in mass across the border by the millions. And to give them something known as parole, which gives them a work permit, which gives them to social services which gives them a Social Security number, which gives them access to the voting booth.

Sean said, “This was the plan all along, to get them here illegally so they can get free government benefits, get hooked to welfare and be able to participate in American elections.

“This was an attack on democracy by the Democrat Party. Is the same attack that we see Sean, when you have California, a sanctuary state that is refusing to turn over even illegal alien criminals and gang members to ICE.

“So, these are illegal aliens in California who have been arrested by California police, by California law enforcement, for serious crimes, for crimes against children, for felonies, for crimes that threaten public safety,” Miller continued.

“And they are refusing to hand these criminal illegal aliens over to ICE. Instead, they’re freeing them back into the cities to offend and offend again by any definition.”

Miller concluded, “What California is doing is criminal. It is a violation of our laws. It is one of the most heinous things that I have seen in my entire life.”

