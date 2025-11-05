80% of the Female Youth Vote Went to Zohran; 1 in 4 in NY Are DSA

Fox News launched a new voter poll last night. It’s data that covers thousands of voters who cast ballots early on election day, by mail and in person.

Sandra Smith crunched the numbers.

The youth vote overwhelmingly went for Mamdani in this race; 75% of their support went to him. And when you break this down into gender, that number gets even bigger.

Women under the age of 30 went for Mamdani by 80%.

What were voters looking for:

27% said they wanted to bring change to the city. 72% of their vote went to Zohran, the communist.

1 in 4 new Yorkers identify as democrat socialists [communists]; 81% of their support went to Mamdani.

In a head-to-head matchup with Cuomo, it was close, but Mamdani still wins.

This isn’t the final tally. We’ll have to see how their numbers hold up, but 80% of women wanted this snake oil salesman, and o1 in 4 New Yorkers are Democrat Socialists? What ill-informed and dangerous fools.

Watch: