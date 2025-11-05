Democrats Claim SCOTUS Is Broken & Plans to Stack the Court

Just as Democrats pretended our immigration system was broken, they are pretending the US Supreme Court is broken.

When they said the justice system was broken, the Soros Foundation stepped in and broke it, weakening it so criminals have the advantage.

Democrats claimed the police were killing black people. Democrats concluded that law enforcement was also allegedly broken so they defunded it and wrote rules making policing far more difficult. They like to level the playing field between criminals and police. If possible they will weigh it in favor of the criminals.

Education was broken so they added anti-American history, anti-white lectures, and DEI indoctrination. Our schools are doing worse.

The cinema was broken and allegedly racist so now they have DEI movies that fail at the box office.

That takes us to the US Supreme Court. Democrats don’t like the decisions so they want to destroy the system until it only answers to them.

If we let them, Democrats will make it a partisan arm of the Democrat Party.

As Guy Benson said, SCOTUS is not “broken.” It’s simply not controlled by the people Eric Holder prefers, so he’s beating the drums for “reform” if Democrats win everything in 2028. Understand what they are trying to do.