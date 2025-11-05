The Silencing Begins: Media Bashes Debra Messing for Anti-Zohran Posts

Media is trying to silence Debra Messing for her stand against the Islamist Communist Zohran Mamdani. They think she’s Islamophobic, which is a fake problem devised to draw equivalence between themselves and the Jewish people they torment.

Will & Grace star Debra Messing is facing intense criticism after sharing negative posts about Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani on social media.

Messing took part in early voting last week, sharing in a post that she cast her ballot for Cuomo because “we need someone with experience.”

“Our city is too massive, complex, and consequential to have someone 33 years old who has never held a job, and missed 80% of his votes as Councilman,” Messing shared on Instagram. “Perhaps with more experience. But not now.”

Actress Debra Messing said she voted for Cuomo in the NYC mayoral election because he has years of experience, unlike Mamdani, who has never held a job and is not qualified to lead the financial center of our country. pic.twitter.com/YQzv1Ignz7 — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) November 4, 2025

However, on Tuesday, Messing, who is Jewish and pro-Israel, shared dozens of Instagram Stories criticizing Mamdani.

“A vote for Sliwa is a vote for Mamdani is a vote for New-York-Stan,” read one graphic she reposted. Another featured a ballot on which the options were “A Democrat” and “An Actual Communist Jihadist… A literal Karl Marx-quoting, America-hating jihadist.”

Messing also reposted a video of one influencer calling Mamdani “Osama bin Mamdani,” according to The Wrap.

On social media, critics called out the so-called “Islamophobic” nature of some of Messings posts. The Independent for one put all the negative comments down.

The media is highlighting Messing’s comments in a negative way, and probably planning to cancel her if they don’t succeed in silencing her. The trolls are all over social media and you tube trashing her. They say they are monitoring her. The silencing begins.

Here’s one example:

I am monitoring the situation with Debra Messing’s instagram and will report back https://t.co/NJ0gq5xIcg — jaye (@hayejunt) November 5, 2025

