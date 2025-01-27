80,000 Missing Migrant Children Located

Tom Homan and his colleagues are looking for about 300,000 missing migrant children. So far, they reportedly found that the administration knew where 80,000 of them went. Homan’s staff are now checking out who they went with and their current well-being.

Why did the former administration pretend they didn’t know where the children were? Were they hiding who they gave them to or continuing their resistance to all transparency?

According to the August report from the Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General, over 320,000 unaccompanied migrant children were lost track of and “are considered at higher risk for trafficking, exploitation, or forced labor.”

About 291,000 of these missing children were never issued Notices to Appear or placed into removal proceedings. At least 32,000 children failed to appear on their court dates and are now missing.

Why did the Biden-Harris administration end DNA confirmation before handing off children to so-called parents or letting them come into the country with so-called parents?

Hopefully, all these children are fine, but the lack of care the administration took with them is criminal.

Michael Yon claims to have a whistleblower accusing former DHS Secretary of abetting trafficking.

Mayorkas was openly involved in child trafficking. We have proof. Proof being a BIG word requiring big evidence. Which we have. https://t.co/k9hyjV1Xd6 pic.twitter.com/C2LbZ1oqoM — Michael Yon: Callsign BIG HONEY 6 (@Michael_Yon) January 25, 2025

Tom Homan will investigate foreign countries, the UN, and NGOs who trafficked people, including women and children. Mayorkas wasn’t granted a pardon. He can pay for what he’s done. Homan promised complete transparency so that when the media claims it’s about revenge, Americans can see who is to blame and who is not.

OH SNAP!!! Tom Homan just said the Trump admin will investigate & punish any foreign countries involved in the border invasion. “People are going to be held accountable… What did the United Nations have to do with this open border crisis? What NGOs were involved in this?” I… pic.twitter.com/tNYF6T7ztk — George (@BehizyTweets) November 30, 2024

