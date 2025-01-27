Illegal Migrants Block Streets in Dallas, It’s A War Against the USA

Illegal aliens are marching in Dallas with foreign flags wrapped around them. They are illegally blocking streets. Get the ICE trucks. Homan’s raids are mostly in Chicago and Austin today.

They have some gall and were undoubtedly put up to it by Democrats.

This is their declaration of war against the United States.

HAPPENING NOW: Migrants waving and wrapped in their country’s flags are marching against deportation in Dallas. If they are so proud of their country, why don’t they just go back? pic.twitter.com/5Q2AQ65wZo — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) January 26, 2025

#BREAKING: Illegals waving foreign flags are currently BLOCKING the roads in Dallas, demanding an END to ICE and deportations Get in there Tom Homan! They’ve already rounded themselves up for you! pic.twitter.com/6chRyWjZFY — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 26, 2025

Texas has at least 245,000 illegal aliens. This is a betrayal by our fellow Americans.

Almost 245,000 illegal aliens in Texas are ready for removal:

Houston=94,439

Harlingen=58,838

Dallas=53,627

San Antonio=37,578 https://t.co/kdqXCJ42fi — Erin Anderson (@TrueTexasTea) January 20, 2025

