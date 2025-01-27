Illegal Migrants Block Streets in Dallas, It’s A War Against the USA

By
M Dowling
-
3
113

Illegal aliens are marching in Dallas with foreign flags wrapped around them. They are illegally blocking streets. Get the ICE trucks. Homan’s raids are mostly in Chicago and Austin today.

They have some gall and were undoubtedly put up to it by Democrats.

This is their declaration of war against the United States.

Texas has at least 245,000 illegal aliens. This is a betrayal by our fellow Americans.


