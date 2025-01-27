Trump Signs an Executive Order to Overhaul or Abolish FEMA

On Sunday, President Trump signed an executive order that aims to overhaul or potentially abolish the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The order calls for the creation of a task force called the Federal Emergency Management Agency Review Council to review the agency and recommend changes in a report. These changes could include abolishing the agency. In that case, Congress would make the decision.

The Council will be composed of the Secretaries of Homeland Security and Defense, as well as experts from the private sector.

There are reports that FEMA has deliberately ignored Republican areas of the country when his by disaster, particularly after Hurricanes Helene and Milton. They were allegedly ignored because they are Republican.

In an interview with Sean Hannity last week, Trump said, “FEMA is getting in the way of everything.”

“FEMA has not done their job for the last four years,” he added.

According to Axios’s Andrew Freedman, There is agreement among many experts in the disaster management community that some reforms to FEMA are necessary.

Trump suggested states should be allowed to respond to disasters and seek federal funding and resources if needed. However, due to their comparative lack of resources, governors are likely to push back against attempts to have them shoulder the full burden of disaster response.

President Trump has not appointed an agency head.

JD Vance has found apartments for displaced Western North Carolinians. Donald Trump sent the Army Corps of Engineers.

