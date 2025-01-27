Trump Administration Knows Where 80,000 Missing Children Were Sent

Tom Homan and his colleagues are looking for about 300,000 missing migrant children. So far, in four days, they reportedly found where 75,000 to 80,000 of them were sent.

The former administration must have known where the children went or could have found them. Why didn’t they follow up?

Homan’s staff are now checking on each child.

Why did the former administration pretend they didn’t know where the children were or how to find them? Were they hiding who they gave them to?

According to the August report from the Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General, the administration lost track of over 320,000 unaccompanied migrant children who “are considered at higher risk for trafficking, exploitation, or forced labor.”

About 291,000 of these missing children were never issued Notices to Appear or placed into removal proceedings. At least 32,000 children failed to appear on their court dates and are now considered missing.

Additionally, why did the Biden-Harris administration end DNA confirmation before handing off children to so-called parents or letting them come into the country with so-called parents?

Hopefully, all these children are fine, but the lack of care the administration took with them is criminal.

Fox News Host Harris Faulkner in the clip below:

“Now the second wave that Tom Homan, the border czar for Trump, has told me about, and all of this will focus on those missing children, hundreds of thousands of them that we know.

“And that number has already started to come down from 300,000. So they found about 75 to 80,000 of those kids already. If they can get the list, these guys four full days in office for Trump, if they can get the list of where some of those kids have been, and they’ve been identifying it since the election, going after them and trying to find those little ones. What in the world was Biden’s administration doing?

“What was the Secretary of Homeland doing when he said to the committees on Capitol Hill? ‘We don’t know where those kids are. I’ll look into it.’

“No, dude, you obviously had a better way to find them, and you didn’t do your job. I can’t believe they impeached him and didn’t remove him, Faulkner said.

Michael Yon claims to have a whistleblower accusing the former DHS Secretary Mayorkas of involvement in trafficking. We can’t confirm if he has evidence.

Michael Yon claims to have a whistleblower accusing the former DHS Secretary Mayorkas of involvement in trafficking. We can't confirm if he has evidence.

Tom Homan will investigate foreign countries, the UN, and NGOs who trafficked people, including women and children. Mayorkas wasn’t granted a pardon. He can pay for what he’s done. Mayokas’s most recent excuse is he was following orders.

Border Czar Homan promised complete transparency so that when the media claims it’s about revenge, Americans can see who is to blame and who is not.

OH SNAP!!! Tom Homan just said the Trump admin will investigate & punish any foreign countries involved in the border invasion. “People are going to be held accountable… What did the United Nations have to do with this open border crisis? What NGOs were involved in this?” I… pic.twitter.com/tNYF6T7ztk — George (@BehizyTweets) November 30, 2024

