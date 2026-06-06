82 Years Ago, The Day That Saved the World

Eighty-Two Years Ago

“Okay, we’ll go,” and with those three words, General Eisenhower launched D-Day.

The D-Day military invasion that helped to end World War II was one of the most ambitious and consequential military campaigns in human history. In its strategy and scope—and its enormous stakes for the future of the free world—historians regard it as one of the greatest military achievements ever. Augusta Precious Metals: Best Gold IRA Company? See the Proof. Use this tool to test gold IRA companies for ethics. It was the day that changed the world. The soldiers fighting for a free world came, and were picked off by Nazis, one by one, but they kept coming, and more died, and they did not stop. They saved the world. That was the American soldier and the allies fighting for freedom on this day 82 years ago.

On June 6, 1944, the world witnessed one of the most pivotal moments of World War II: D-Day, the Allied invasion of Nazi-occupied Normandy, France. D-Day, officially Operation Overlord, was the largest amphibious invasion in history. At dawn, thousands of Allied paratroopers and glider troops dropped behind enemy lines to secure key bridges and roads. By 6:30 a.m., amphibious landings began on the beaches codenamed Gold, Juno, Sword, and Utah. Gold Beach was taken by American and British forces. Juno Beach: Canadian forces. Sword Beach: British forces. Utah Beach: American forces.

They took the Germans by surprise. The Nazis thought they could not come from the air or the sea to the toughest location. The Germans expected them to come from Calais.

The United States led. As one D-Day veteran said, “The United States is the savior of the world.” It was the day that changed the world, saved it from great evil.

Those men didn’t give up, and we owe it to them to never give up.

Now We Want to Make a Nazi a Senator

Then we have two bad Jews, Chuck Schumer and Bernie Sanders, who are making excuses for a man who wore a Totenkopf tattoo on his chest for 18 years and only covered it up when he ran for office. The Totenkopf is a symbol of the SS, the death camp soldiers in World War II. It’s despicable that a man running for the U.S. Senate in Maine is an admirer of these monsters who murdered men, women, children, elderly people. That alone is a deal killer, or should be. It’s ignorance, the worst kind of ignorance. In the case of Bernie, it’s his desire to make us all communists. In Chuck’s case, it’s to keep power.

Batya Ungar-Sargon: “My grandfather’s whole family was murdered in the Sobibor concentration camp. Graham Platner doesn’t just have a Nazi tattoo. For 18 years, he had a tattoo of the concentration camp guards on his chest, and he knew what it was.”pic.twitter.com/J699xXyGpP — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) June 4, 2026

Ignorance of Fools Will Destroy America

Sunny Hostin, who is a perfect example of the ignorance that is leading young Americans astray and toward the far-left of communism, Nazism, and fascism of the 1900s. It’s not Donald Trump who is doing it. It’s ignorance and the far-left movement that has taken over the Democrat Party.

Unsunny Hostin of The View hates America because she’s ignorant and knows nothing about our history. All she knows is slavery, which went on everywhere in the world. We rose above it, losing tens of thousands in a civil war and codifying our views of race in the Constitution.

As a host on an alleged news show, she has an obligation to educate herself, but she doesn’t.

The Terrorist in Todd Beamer’s District

On 9/11, Todd Beamer uttered the famous words, “Let’s roll,” and with that, he and others were able to get into the cockpit and turn a plane flown by Islamic terrorists, which was headed for the White House or the Capitol. They were successful in stopping it, but tragically, they did not survive. Todd Beamer’s remains are buried in his district, where a Democrat candidate for the U.S. Senate will likely win. He is at best an Islamic terrorist sympathizer. At worst, he is a terrorist who has infiltrated our government at the highest levels. His name is Dr. Adam Hamawy, and you can read more about him here.

We have another radical Islamist communist running for the Senate named Abdul el-Sayed, only 25 years after 9/11. The youth aren’t taught about 9/11.

Sunny Hostin says she’s “embarrassed” by America and calls the United States a “failed experiment.” Last year, she said she wanted to leave. Good news: a one-way ticket from New York to Europe is about $320. I know plenty of patriotic Americans who would happily chip in to… pic.twitter.com/PTmcRkct1t — Christian Collins (@CollinsforTX) June 5, 2026

Ronald Reagan repeats FDR’s prayer on D-Day.

“My fellow Americans: Last night, when I spoke with you about the fall of Rome, I knew at that moment that troops of the United States and our allies were crossing the Channel in another and greater operation. It has come to pass with success thus far.

And so, in this poignant hour, I ask you to join with me in prayer:

Almighty God: Our sons, pride of our Nation, this day have set upon a mighty endeavor, a struggle to preserve our Republic, our religion, and our civilization, and to set free a suffering humanity.

Lead them straight and true; give strength to their arms, stoutness to their hearts, steadfastness in their faith.

They will need Thy blessings. Their road will be long and hard. For the enemy is strong. He may hurl back our forces. Success may not come with rushing speed, but we shall return again and again, and we know that by Thy grace, and by the righteousness of our cause, our sons will triumph.

…

This is why I won’t give up on Donald Trump. For all his faults, he is the one who is trying to save this country from authoritarians who would gladly destroy our constitution and our Bill of Rights, end elections, and imprison us or worse.

I am not happy about a war in Iran, but I believe he is looking ahead at the need to stop these neo-Nazis.