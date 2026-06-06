California’s Mail-In Voters Only Vote Democrat, Almost to a Person

Who would think that a state that bans voter ID, like California, would also keep sending in ballots until the Democrat wins? And what possibly could be the reason for dragging out the vote for weeks when it’s clear that California can vote much faster and has done so in the past? Could it be that they are cheating in real time and in plain sight?

Voting in California became much worse with mail-in voting and other new California laws, like the one that allows voting to continue for weeks.

“For whatever reason, the late mail-in votes in key races tend to pull Dems ahead” Hmm, I wonder why 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Y9AbrxR0jT — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 5, 2026

Election Weeks Until the Democrat Wins

California has election weeks that begin well before election day and extend well after election night. It will turn out, remarkably, that no one posted a substantial fraction of the “mail-in” vote before election day. Why? Why were they withheld, and why were they coming in large batches? Can anyone think of a reason?

The sketchy results came about when California changed its laws. Hundreds of ballots go to addresses with no people. They have voter rolls with dead people, illegal aliens, and untraceable homeless people that never get cleaned up.

Each of those people gets a ballot. Someone collects them after someone votes, and they are always enough to swing the election.

One important note on this. Eric Swalwell was the lead candidate, and his insanely bad behavior started to come out, giving the Republicans a big boost. Democrats had to can him. However, they knew about his behavior for decades and knew he was sleeping with a Chinese spy, who also fundraises for Ro Khanna; they said nothing until he became a loser.

How could this be tolerated in the greatest country in the world? Fight against this! https://t.co/nkrJqyBDEv — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) June 5, 2026

It is also important to note that Nithya Raman only ran to ensure there would be two Democrats running so Republicans wouldn’t box them out.

According to artificial intelligence, the statistical probability of Spencer Pratt getting 0 out of 24,000 votes in last nights late night Los Angeles ballot drop is “1 in trillions” California Democrats are rigging the election. pic.twitter.com/eLtj67dAQS — Luke Miller (@emillluk) June 5, 2026

Newsom looks like the Cheshire cat here.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said he has a secret “break the glass” plan to prevent California from electing a Republican governor — though he’s stubbornly refused to make an endorsement in the race to succeed him.https://t.co/01rk8j2oed pic.twitter.com/Ol7b7v4o2x — California Post (@californiapost) May 16, 2026

There are several ongoing investigations by the DoJ, which we don’t trust. The DoJ is filled with Democrats. However, we are hoping that we have the ethical Democrats on the case.