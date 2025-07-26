830% Increase in Assaults on ICE, Nadler Says “What Assaults”

Department of Homeland Security officials announced on Tuesday that assaults against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have increased by 830% amid “anti-ICE rhetoric” from Democrat leaders.

They are dealing with rocks, molotov cocktails, and even gunfire. And they are being doxxed and their families are under threat.

In a recent press release, the Department of Homeland Security confirmed that assaults against ICE officials have increased by 830% from January 21 to July 14 compared to the same dates in 2024.

DHS announced that its ICE officials have faced an 830% increase in assaults between Jan. 21, 2025 and July 14, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. The timeframe recorded begins on the day after President Donald Trump returned to the Oval Office.

“Just in: our brave @ICEGov law enforcement are now facing a 830% INCREASE in assault against them,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said Tuesday in a post on X. “This new data reflects the violence against our law enforcement in cities across the country in the last few weeks. Politicians across the country, regardless of political stripe, must condemn this.”

Fox News is carrying the story. No one else online. The politicians causing the problem lie and pretend it isn’t happening.

Nadler pretends to have never heard of the violent attacks on ICE agents: “What attacks on ICE agents?” pic.twitter.com/2TOLbHjaB0 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 19, 2025

Democrats fight for murderers and rapists here illegally, and they support assaults on ICE agents. That is just a fact.