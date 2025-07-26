France Frees an Islamic Terrorist Who Killed an American

French President Macron allowed the release of an Islamist radical who killed at least one American and allegedly plotted other murders. The Court released him after forty years on the condition he leave the country immediately. He is back in Lebanon where he has already told people to take to the streets.

He is a convicted terrorist. The French are now calling him an “activist.”

Abdallah was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 1987 for the assassinations of US military attaché Charles Robert Ray and Israeli diplomat Yacov Barsimantov.

What’s up with France and Macron? https://t.co/f2aQrbrdp8 — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) July 26, 2025

In line with the French, Quds [radical Palestinian group] calls him a freedom fighter.

BREAKING: Lebanese freedom fighter Georges Ibrahim Abdallah has been released from prison in France after more than 40 years behind bars, a source close to the case told AFP. pic.twitter.com/rtAO5z75Wl — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 25, 2025

Abdallah was greeted with drums and cheers upon his arrival in Lebanon. He is now a hero and a martyr.

Wearing a Palestinian scarf and a red shirt, Abdallah stopped briefly to greet his supporters before heading to his hometown of Qobayat, a Christian village in the mountains of northern Lebanon.

He has already started to rabble rouse. He told the population to rise up.

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival, Abdallah called for Arab populations to take to the streets over the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza, saying that “Gaza’s children, all of them are walking skeletons, while millions of Arabs are just watching.” He called for confrontation of Israel, saying it is “living the last chapters of its existence.”

While he has always denied direct involvement, Abdallah never distanced himself from the resistance movement he co-founded, the Lebanese Armed Revolutionary Factions, a Marxist group aligned with Palestine and pan-Arab causes that also sought to evict foreign occupation from Lebanese soil.

You will hear his name again.