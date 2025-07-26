Democrat Goes Wild at TX Redistricting Meeting, Gets Fallen on

Democrats are constantly playing games instead of thinking of policies they could enact to make America great again. The latest is the redistricting rage. Redistricting is done every time a new administration gets into power. However, Democrats only want Democrats to be able to redistrict. Beto is holding rallies every other day calling redistricting by Republicans a crime. However, the funniest is this grandstanding Democrat Isaiah Martin.

He flipped out during a meeting and ended up getting thrown out, but then he fell.

They were having a House Redistricting Committee hearing at the Texas State Capitol in Austin on Thursday, with the Republicans considering a proposed redistricting of congressional districts. The Democrats are very, very angry about it. They don’t want to lose one seat. That’s why they let all these people come in illegally after all.

Things went off the rails when Isaiah Martin, one of the Democratic candidates running for Congress to replace the late Rep. Sylvester Turner (D-TX), reportedly went over his time and wouldn’t shut up.

He begain railing loudly against the Committee, shouting that “History would not remember you” and it was “horrific what you have done.” It was part of the act that has become so much a part of the fake Democrats.

The legislature sent in the guards to remove him as he knew they would. He was taken out, yelling like a banshee. Then he fell, and one of the people escorting him out, a heavy set man, fell on him,. A woman could be heard screaming, “Jesus, get off of him!”

Ashamed for Redistricting If You’re a Republican

Martin got up and then shouted as he was going out the door, “You should all be ashamed! America will rise up against you!”

He should just concentrate on staying on his feet. We’re excited waiting for the presser to see him cry and claim the big guy who fell on him caused him injuries. At least that is usually part of the Democrat performances.

Watch: