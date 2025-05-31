9th Circuit Finds Against Trump on Terminations of His Employees

Another day, another judge is running the government. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals froze the order to hold the terminations at more than a dozen agencies. It’s another setback.

Of course, Donald Trump can fire his probationary staff if he wants, but the judges won’t let him. We are in the midst of serious lawfare by Democrats and their judges who refuse to let him to do his job. In a two to one opinion, the 9th circuit panel, notoriously far left, said the Trump executive order at issue in the case “far exceeds the president’s supervisory powers under the Constitution.”

They concluded that the challengers will succeed on the merits in all likelihood. They say the mass layoffs sound unlawful and the administration failed to meet the necessary factors justifying the emergency appellate intervention.

Trump has already requested the Supreme Court to get involved in the case but that went nowhere.

The White House will aggressively defend the firings.

“A single judge is attempting to unconstitutionally seize the power of hiring and firing from the Executive Branch. The President has the authority to exercise the power of the entire executive branch – singular district court judges cannot abuse the power of the entire judiciary to thwart the President’s agenda,” White House spokesman Harrison Fields told CNN in a statement, adding the administration will fight the order.

