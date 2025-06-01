MIT Commencement Speaker Bashes Israel

Another day, another Israel bashing at commencement. This time it was at MIT. It’s just so easy to elevate oneself on the backs of Jewish people.

Just as in the USA, the Indian elite kids are progressive wokesters. It’s very disrespectful of the Jewish kids, who have been ostracized and attacked on campus. The graduate who spoke, actually screamed, focused on the alleged Palestinian genocide. She also bashed her own university.

Hamas’s charter is literally to destroy Israel. They also started the war. We want to end the war at the Sentinel, however, this needed context.

President Kornbluth followed the anti-Israel rant.


Sam Oconel
Sam Oconel
55 minutes ago

“”Hamas’s charter is literally to destroy Israel.”

You kinda got that one backwards. Israel created Hamas, likely as an excuse for genociding Palestinians when the time came. Israel is an evil government, just like all of them. There are no “people” in wars, only governments and the fools that follow one.

41 minutes ago
Reply to  Sam Oconel

You kinda get everything wrong. You’re never right.

