MIT Commencement Speaker Bashes Israel

Another day, another Israel bashing at commencement. This time it was at MIT. It’s just so easy to elevate oneself on the backs of Jewish people.

Just as in the USA, the Indian elite kids are progressive wokesters. It’s very disrespectful of the Jewish kids, who have been ostracized and attacked on campus. The graduate who spoke, actually screamed, focused on the alleged Palestinian genocide. She also bashed her own university.

Hamas’s charter is literally to destroy Israel. They also started the war. We want to end the war at the Sentinel, however, this needed context.

President Kornbluth followed the anti-Israel rant.

I like to play this game. Every time an Indian origin kid in the West signals their progressive virtue in woke-speak — from ‘yoga is cultural appropriation’ to anti-colonialism takes — I google their last name for caste origins. 10 times out of 10 it is South Indian Brahmin.… https://t.co/DDntpmGaLi — Zubin (@ZMadon) May 31, 2025

