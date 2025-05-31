Kentucky State Democrat Senator Becomes a Republican

Kentucky State Democrat senator Robin Webb represents Kentucky’s rural 18th Senate district. She is switching her party affiliation to Republican, and said that the Democrat party “left me”.

They left America.

We don’t know if she’s sincere or just wants to get re-elected. She is a longtime Democrat.

“First and foremost, I’m a mother, a rancher and a lawyer with deep personal and professional roots in Kentucky’s coal country,” Webb explained. “As the Democratic Party continues its lurch to the left and its hyperfocus on policies that hurt workforce and economic development in my region, I no longer feel it represents my values”.

“It has become untenable and counterproductive to the best interests of my constituents for me to remain a Democrat.”

This comes as a major blow to Kentucky Democrats, who have historically held a stronghold in rural regions of the state largely due to union workers and the coal industry.

Union workers are better served by President Trump‘s efforts to bring back manufacturing. As far as the coal industry, why would any coworker vote for a Democrat?

The only problem with Democrats switching party affiliations is many will be RINOs. Still, we welcome her.

Governor Beshear, who is a Progressive and fairly awful, wants to run for president. This is a disadvantage for him as he tries to mobilize her constituents.

