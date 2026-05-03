A Brief Course: Why Iran Must Have a Nuclear War

“n other words, there is a core belief among the leadership of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps that a great conflict must occur for the prophecy to be fulfilled, and a nuclear war would fulfill that prophecy.

The clip below from intelligence analyst Ryan McBeth gives a short but necessary course in Islam if you want to know why Iran thinks nuclear war is the path to salvation. He quickly reviews the differences between Shia and Sunni Islam, which people need to know to understand that the IRGC is acting rationally according to their religious beliefs. McBeth explains how their worldview leads to nuclear war. Finally, he lists the five ways to end the war.

A descendant of Ali, Mohammed ibn Hassan Al Maadi, who was born in 868, has never died, according to their beliefs. He will return in the end times amid widespread chaos, injustice, and tribulation. Nuclear war will bring him back.

The largest sect of Islam in Iran, the largest Shia sect of Islam in Iran, and the one in charge of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is this Shiite sect called the Twelvers, and they’re named after the 12th Imam, or the Mahdi. And in order for them to believe that the Mahdi must return there, there must be a time of great tribulation for the Mahdi to reveal himself, and then the Mahdi will lead an army to Jerusalem. He will defeat the Antichrist with Jesus by his side and usher in paradise on earth until the final judgment.

“In other words, there is a core belief among the leadership of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps that a great conflict must occur for the prophecy to be fulfilled, and a nuclear war would fulfill that prophecy.”

“So if you’re one of those people who say, like, Why did President Trump tear up Obama’s nuclear deal? Well, according to the deal, after 15 years, Iran could enrich as much uranium as it wanted. So if it takes you 15 years to kind of figure out how to develop long-range ballistic missile technology, why not? Why not get that top cover from the United States as you work on missile technology, and then once that 15-year limit expires, you start building the bombs that you can put on those missiles?

“Now let’s say you’re the leader of Iran, and you truly believe that in order to make the earth a paradise, there must be a time of great tribulation, after which you will be victorious. Wouldn’t it make sense to use that nuclear weapon, either against Israel, Saudi Arabia, or if they have the long-range missile attack against the United States? ”

Watch:

The Five Ways to End the War

“First is that the people of Iran take back their country from the IRGC. So far, we haven’t seen any movement on that.

“Second is we start bombing again, and we just keep bombing until we work our way through the IRGC and civilian leadership, until we find someone who’s willing to negotiate in good faith for the prosperity of all Iran, often said you can kill your way out of a problem. It is an option. It works if you have the resolve, but it does take a while.

“Third Way is a negotiated settlement where the US somehow convinces Iran to give up their nuclear material. That’s not going to happen. I’m just letting you know it exists, but Iran’s leadership is never going to allow that because it violates their worldview.

“And there’s option four, where the US declares victory, knowing that we have to do this again, in 10 or 15, years. I say four options. Better make that five.

“The fifth option is we walk away from Iran and then whistle past the graveyard, hoping Iran just leaves us alone. Oh, maybe the next administration will deal with it. Maybe Iran won’t try to cause the end of the world, even though it’s a core part of the religious belief system, and we just kind of keep living our lives until a mushroom cloud appears over Jerusalem, Riyadh, or New York.”