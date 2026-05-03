John Fetterman on the Communist Take Over of Maine

Jesse Watters asked Democratic Senator John Fetterman how serious the threat posed by this communist movement is.

Senator Fetterman explained that bad ideas refuse to die, and noted the growth of socialism and the marriage of the Palestinian cause to the abolish ICE movement. He called it an “orgy of socialism.”

The Senator mentioned that these terrible groups, like Code Pink, are funded by the CCP.

He pointed out that Democrats are openly supporting communist Graham Platner for Senator of Maine.

“And now there is kind of a small communist takeover in Maine, you know, Platner? Platner, he’s already announced that he’s an avowed communist. He’s made that statement, and he put that online. Now he’s going to be the Democratic nominee. So there is a resurgence about the socialism, and that’s becoming more and more part of it.”

He found it to be sad because “it’s supposed to be about labor, like unions. I am an absolutely proud pro-union Democrat, but the kinds of mess that you see are showing up in many of them. I mean, that is the worst impulses that our party continues. We just seem to, can’t resist those things.”

Fetterman didn’t mention it, but a communist Islamist has taken over New York City. Paterson, Dearborn, and other cities are no longer American or subscribe to the U.S. Constitution.