The Latest Iran Peace Plan Is a Plan for the U.S. to Surrender

After we posted that a peace plan was sent to the White House, we were apprised of the following conditions set by Iran. Iran has given the U.S. a 1-month deadline to remove the naval blockade and permanently end the war on all fronts, in exchange for a limited and controlled opening of the Strait of Hormuz, according to Axios. President Trump rejected the deal.

Iran will only consider discussing its nuclear program after the U.S. naval blockade is lifted and a permanent ceasefire has been signed with guarantees

This is the update:

Iran’s 14-point proposal to the US. This proposal is not a negotiation. It is written for Iranians.

The plan calls for phased steps to lift the naval blockade and release frozen assets. It requires a permanent end to the war on all fronts, including Lebanon and Yemen. Iran must retain uranium enrichment rights under this proposal. The proposal declares missile capabilities non-negotiable and rejects any international inspectors. Next, they demand that US troops withdraw from Arab countries and the entire region. They want war reparations and compensation from the country currently blockading it. Next, it proposes a “new Hormuz system” under Iranian management.

The U.S. offered an extension of the ceasefire to negotiate, and Iran refused.

Qatar’s foreign minister told Iran’s equivalent, Abbas Araghchi, that this deepens the crisis. The proposal is a demand that the U.S. surrender. They want to influence the U.S. elections in November and drain U.S. funds.

Iran’s own parliament publicly declared nuclear negotiations banned. This was published by Tasnim, the IRGC’s media outlet, not through presidential channels. The people negotiating and the people publishing are possibly different factions with different goals. Then again, they could have the same goals and are just playing us.

According to Axios, one source said Araghchi made it clear to the Pakistani, Egyptian, Turkish and Qatari mediators over the weekend that there’s no consensus inside the Iranian leadership about how to address the U.S. demands. The U.S. wants Iran to suspend uranium enrichment for at least a decade and remove its enriched uranium from the country.

Original Story

President Donald Trump is again looking at a potential peace proposal as of Saturday evening.

Before boarding Air Force One in South Florida late on Saturday, Trump told reporters that he was reviewing a 14-point proposal sent by Iran’s leaders to the U.S. via Pakistan intermediaries.

The U.S. had previously forwarded a nine-point proposal, per Just the News.

“They’re going to give me the exact wording now,” Trump told reporters before boarding.

He wasn’t optimistic. However, it’s good to know that the negotiations are continuing. Unfortunately, Iran has repeatedly said turning over their enriched uranium and giving up control of the Strait are off the table.