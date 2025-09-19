The Upside Down World of the Radical Left

War Is Peace.

Freedom Is Slavery.

Ignorance Is Strength

The left has decided if we don’t use the proper words, it’s violence. Our words are now violent. If we don’t use their insane pronouns, we are violent. On the other hand, if they are screaming hatefully, lying, inciting violence, it’s their First Amendment right.

They can lie, but you better not. Even if you tell the truth, they will ban you from social media if they don’t like what you say.

Lying is okay.

“The narrative really does matter a lot more than the truth on this one.” After spreading viral lies for a week about the Charlie Kirk assassination, which reached mainstream media like @latimes, Wikipedia and people like Jimmy Kimmel, leftists on Bluesky admit it was right to… pic.twitter.com/oSfreHkedU — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 19, 2025

They incite violence against the right by telling Americans and their unvetted foreigners here illegally that we are terrorists, fascists, Islamophobes. If they are caught, they lie about calling us Nazis and Fascists.

Top Democrat @PeteAguilar falsely claims “Jasmine Crockett didn’t say Fascists and Nazis” Here’s Democrat Spokeswoman @JasmineForUS Crockett calling Republicans Fascists and Nazis pic.twitter.com/ED687GBMjd — NRCC (@NRCC) September 16, 2025



If you are a raped and murdered autistic girl, you are a random dead girl. However, you must use the proper pronoun for people who think they’re cats or you will be fired, ostracized, or something worse.

WTF?! Jasmine Crockett just referred to Kayla Hamilton, an autistic girl R*PED AND STRANGLED to death by an El Salvadoran illegal, as a “RANDOM DEAD PERSON” This piece of trash is out of control. Kayla would still be alive today without Democrats like Crockett. The Kayla… pic.twitter.com/7pWbzR8Lsv — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 10, 2025

Charlie Kirk is murdered so they claim it was really a love story, or he was a Maga furry or say the right is just as bad.

They have turned good and bad upside down and distorted reality to win power.

Crime is to be excused. Misdemeanors should not exist. Police cause crime. Prisons cause crime.

People who commit crimes aren’t criminals. We made them into criminals.

Jasmine said committing crimes doesn’t make you a criminal although it’s the very definition.

Jasmine Crockett: Committing Crimes Doesn’t Make You a Criminal pic.twitter.com/eb0uBs3s4k — Liz Peek (@lizpeek) September 19, 2025

They will fight to the death for criminals, and terrorists, but they won’t fight for you.

FIRST ON FOX: Coast Guard seizes over 5K lbs of cocaine and apprehends nearly 60 suspected narco-terrorists as part of its Operation Pacific Viper. pic.twitter.com/MVYFYQYkUe — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 18, 2025

Mentally ill people with gender dysphoria are normal and you must applaud their courage for coming out.

Killing a fully developed baby in the womb, minutes from birth for no reason is mom’s right.

Cutting up children or giving them dangerous drugs to transition them is great. Although, anyone with sense knows it’s evil. Children are too young to decide.

Religion, God, and children are not to be honored. Climate change, open borders, working women, and men in women’s sports is regaled in the world of the left.

If you like your doctor and your insurance, AOC has AI for you. However, they will tell people Republicans will destroy your Medicare and Social Security.

Trump wants to replace doctors with AI to determine whether Medicare patients get the care they need. A machine will have the ability to override a licensed doctor to deny care in order to increase profits. Make no mistake, this is a direct attack on Medicare. pic.twitter.com/umSTOtXz0d — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) September 5, 2025

Adopting the ideology of greed and envy, socialism and communism, was a natural progression.