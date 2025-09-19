The Upside Down World of the Radical Left

By
M Dowling
-
0
22

War Is Peace.
Freedom Is Slavery.
Ignorance Is Strength

The left has decided if we don’t use the proper words, it’s violence. Our words are now violent. If we don’t use their insane pronouns, we are violent. On the other hand, if they are screaming hatefully, lying, inciting violence, it’s their First Amendment right.

They can lie, but you better not. Even if you tell the truth, they will ban you from social media if they don’t like what you say.

Lying is okay.

They incite violence against the right by telling Americans and their unvetted foreigners here illegally that we are terrorists, fascists, Islamophobes. If they are caught, they lie about calling us Nazis and Fascists.


If you are a raped and murdered autistic girl, you are a random dead girl. However, you must use the proper pronoun for people who think they’re cats or you will be fired, ostracized, or something worse.

Charlie Kirk is murdered so they claim it was really a love story, or he was a Maga furry or say the right is just as bad.

They have turned good and bad upside down and distorted reality to win power.

Crime is to be excused. Misdemeanors should not exist. Police cause crime. Prisons cause crime.

People who commit crimes aren’t criminals. We made them into criminals.

Jasmine said committing crimes doesn’t make you a criminal although it’s the very definition.

They will fight to the death for criminals, and terrorists, but they won’t fight for you.

Mentally ill people with gender dysphoria are normal and you must applaud their courage for coming out.

Killing a fully developed baby in the womb, minutes from birth for no reason is mom’s right.

Cutting up children or giving them dangerous drugs to transition them is great. Although, anyone with sense knows it’s evil. Children are too young to decide.

Religion, God, and children are not to be honored. Climate change, open borders, working women, and men in women’s sports is regaled in the world of the left.

If you like your doctor and your insurance, AOC has AI for you. However, they will tell people Republicans will destroy your Medicare and Social Security.

Adopting the ideology of greed and envy, socialism and communism, was a natural progression.

