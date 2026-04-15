A Democrat Party Blackmail File on Their Own Politicians?

Stephen Miller spoke with Jesse Watters about the war in Iran, but, inevitably, Watters asked Miller whether President Trump had spoken about Eric Swalwell at all. Miller dodged answering it directly, but was eager to mention the Democrat blackmail file.

Democrats all fall in line all the time, and the existence of a blackmail file could explain it.

Stephen Miller told Jesse, “Couldn’t have happened to a better person. But look, here’s the most important thing. If we have 10 seconds on this, and I’m sure you would agree with this, the most important part about this story. And look, Swalwell is a scumbag. He is a terrible person, the worst of the worst, the lowest of the low, the most dishonest, and the most dishonest. But the real story here is how the Democrat Party controls its members through blackmail. It’s got a blackmail file on all of its politicians, and it uses them to leverage and control them until it’s time to release it. That is how sick and twisted the Democrat Party is.”

They use their useful idiots until they are no longer useful?

Go to 3:20:

The possibility of a blackmail file reminds us of Maxine Waters’s claim that Barack Obama had a file on everyone. In a February 2013 interview with Roland Martin, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said this about Obama’s Organizing for Action group:

“The president has put in place an organization that contains a kind of database that no one has ever seen before in life. That database will have information about everything on every individual in ways that it’s never been done before… It’s very powerful what he’s leaving in place.”

She framed it as a massive voter database, a tool for future Democrat candidates.

It could easily become a blackmail file. In Swalwell’s case, he has been behaving badly for at least 8 years, and most people knew about it. So, why release it now? It was to help Democrats win California’s governorship.