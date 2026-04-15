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Terror Suspects Plead Not Guilty; They’re on Video with One Throwing a Bomb at Some Right Wingers

By
M Dowling
-
1
15

The two New York City terror suspects who are on video, with one throwing a homemade explosive, have pleaded not guilty to terrorism and weapons charges. At the time of the attack, CNN’s dishonest anchor Abby Phillip lied and said that the attempted New York City bombing was “an attempted terror attack against New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.”

The bomb was intended for the very small group of right-wing protesters.

The suspects were two Muslim terrorists who pledged allegiance to ISIS and were targeting anti-Islam protesters. They admitted to doing it for ISIS.

Watch the suspect allegedly throw the bomb in the alleged terror attack, with his alleged terror buddy alongside him.

 

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