A Federal Judge Sides with President Trump on Mail Voting.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols has declined to halt President Donald Trump’s executive order creating a federal voter list and limiting mail voting. It clears the way for potential sweeping changes in how American elections are run.

The Trump appointee in Washington, late Wednesday, rejected the request by Democrats and civil rights groups that had argued Trump’s order would likely be found unconstitutional because the states and Congress, not the president, have the power to set election rules. Nichols agreed with the Republican Trump administration’s contention that it was too early to block the order because it had yet to be implemented.

Nichols’ ruling leaves the door open for further challenges when the Trump administration moves to implement the president’s directive. A separate lawsuit seeking to block the executive order is underway in Boston.

Nonetheless, it’s a good sign.

This won’t be in time for this November.

The need to do something about California’s Internet voting. People can download ballots. There is no way to secure an election this.

The ballots are counted and removed from the envelopes immediately. You can’t go back and remove the fraudulent votes.