New Temporary Iran-US Deal Presented: a 60-Day MOU

After exchanging missiles and after Iran attacked Kuwait, the U.S. and Iran have agreed to a 60-day memorandum of understanding to extend the so-called ceasefire and open wider talks on the nuclear program.

Axios reports the U.S. and Iran have reached a tentative deal pending President Trump’s final approval. Reported terms include unrestricted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz with no tolls, an Iranian pledge not to pursue nuclear weapons, a 60-day window to address Tehran’s enriched uranium stockpile and enrichment program, and possible U.S. sanctions relief alongside reconstruction aid discussions.

President Trump has not yet agreed.

BREAKING: U.S. and Iran have reached a 60-day memorandum of understanding to extend the ceasefire and open wider negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program, with the deal now awaiting President Trump’s final approval. pic.twitter.com/Z2HKIlF0Ns — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 28, 2026

The Iran Supreme Leader’s representative to the Revolutionary Guards said the Islamic Republic would never establish friendly relations with the United States and Israel, adding that negotiations did not mean trust or friendship with what he called the enemy.

“The Islamic Republic will never have a relationship of friendship with America and Israel,” Abdollah Haji Sadeghi said on Thursday, according to Iranian media.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iranian people must endure economic and political pressure as part of its confrontation with the United States, adding that Iran would not pursue “humiliating” diplomacy or seek nuclear weapons.

“If we stood against the world’s strongest power, we must accept the hardships,” Pezeshkian said on Thursday, according to the state media.

Pezeshkian also blamed Israel for instability in the region and said foreign powers had expected unrest inside Iran after military strikes but were “surprised by continued public support for the government more than 80 days into the conflict.”

It sounds like the deal is the same deal. Iran said they will never give up their nuclear material.