The Labour government gave transgender people access to the Royal emergency line, usually reserved for royalty, and MPs for security. It’s a VIP hotline, and transgender people have it for life.

Transgender taxpayers in the UK with a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC) are assigned to a special HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) unit called “Public Department 1” (PD1) to protect their confidentiality. This unit secures restricted records.

This is another step toward normalizing transgender women, who are men, as women. They are making their information very secret, and they give them special treatment they don’t deserve.

The setup has drawn attention due to a significant disparity in wait times between the PD1 service and the standard tax lines: PD1 [US 911] calls are typically answered in 3 to 5 minutes, depending on the call period. General public lines for regular taxpayers have historically had wait times of roughly 15 to 45 minutes.

Brits are frustrated over this fast-tracked access for transgender individuals (fake men and women) while standard taxpayers experience longer waits on the general helplines. Advocacy groups and tax experts have cited the situation as evidence of the need for improvements to HMRC services.

What they need is to cut out the crazy Marxist cultural changes.