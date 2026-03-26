A Fiery MTG, Pay for TSA, & Trump’s Signature on US Paper Bills

Former Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was angry with President Donald Trump after a Democrat won a closely-watched Florida statehouse race. It was a race in the Mar-a-Lago district.

Democrat Emily Gregory, a far-left individual, defeated Trump-endorsed Republican Jon Maples in a special election Tuesday for Florida’s House District 87, which includes the president’s Mar-a-Lago estate. A Republican previously held the seat and won the district by a wide margin in 2024.

Reacting to Gregory’s victory, Greene called out Trump and suggested the Republican Party would see additional losses in future elections this year and in 2028.

“Turning your back on your campaign promises and many disgusting behaviors, like calling one of your top allies ‘traitor’ for releasing the Epstein files and refusing to go along with MIGA, apparently has consequences,” she wrote on X Wednesday morning. “26 is gone, but keep putting Americans last, and 28 will be too.”

Opinion

She isn’t wrong, but I don’t see how this helps the America First agenda.

However, taking this war on before the midterm, when he needed to focus on the economy, isn’t popular with many people.

In Other News

He ordered the DHS to start paying TSA workers. It’s unclear under what authority and with what funds.

Additionally, his signature will appear on US paper currency for the first time for a sitting US president. The Treasurer’s signature will be removed for the first time since 1861. It is being done to commemorate the 250th anniversary.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement: “Under President Trump’s leadership, we are on a path toward unprecedented economic growth, lasting dollar dominance, and fiscal strength and stability. There is no more powerful way to recognize the historic achievements of our great country and President Donald J. Trump than US dollar bills bearing his name, and it is only appropriate that this historic currency be issued at the Semiquincentennial.”

The first $100 bills with Trump’s signature and that of Bessent will be printed in June, followed by other bills in subsequent months, according to Reuters.

“As the 250th anniversary of our great nation approaches, American currency will continue to stand as a symbol of prosperity, strength, and the unshakable spirit of the American people under President Trump’s leadership,” said US Treasurer Brandon Beach in a statement.