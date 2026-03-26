President Trump’s Presser on the Gift and Peace Talks

President Trump revealed that the gift the US received from Iran was ten ships filled with oil or gas through the Strait of Hormuz. It was supposed to be eight. It is a show of goodwill. However, he received mixed messages, and after rejecting his 15-point plan, they asked him for a different offer. He seemed to be discouraged today that they would reach a peace deal.

He said he is not desperate to make a deal with Iran. They still have sites they want to hit before they leave.

However, he said they are having substantial talks with the right people.

President Trump on Iran: We have very substantial talks going on with the right people. pic.twitter.com/9A9t80uTX1 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 26, 2026

Explosions are heard throughout Tehran. Despite eight missile launches from Iran this morning, there were no injuries.

Steve Witkoff said Iran is looking for an off-ramp after the President’s most recent threats. President Trump will give a new deadline soon.

Steve Witkoff on Iran: Iran is looking for an off-ramp following your powerful threat on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/yvzpYFPhUn — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 26, 2026

The Iranians boasted of having enough weapons-grade uranium to make 11 Atomic bombs. That seems to be the imminent threat that at least in part led to the administration’s response.

Steve Witkoff: “The Iranians said they have the ‘inalienable right to enrich.’ Then we heard they possessed enough 60% enriched material, 460 kilograms, to make 11 atomic bombs. Also, they would not give up diplomatically what we could not win militarily.” pic.twitter.com/ZlQxBlCDEJ — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 26, 2026

Pete Hegseth said, “Many of the Iranian military factories and bases that we’re systematically destroying were paid for by the pallets of American cash that Obama flew into Tehran.”

IRGC official Rahim Nadali says Iran has lowered the minimum age for war support roles to 12 under the “For Iran” initiative, citing growing numbers of 12 and 13-year-old volunteers.

Meanwhile, Israel believes it killed the IRGC naval commander Alireza Tangsiri in an airstrike in Bandar Abbas after a building collapsed on him and his men. No official confirmation yet, but if verified, it would be a major blow to Iran’s naval command.

Israel has been hitting Iranian weapons sites and bombing southern Lebanon’s military infrastructure.