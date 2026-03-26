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Home Home Talks with Iran Are Going Very Well

Talks with Iran Are Going Very Well

By
M Dowling
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0
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President Trump has delayed the bombing of energy plants for ten days as talks continue with the current Iranian leadership. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is alive, contrary to news reports, including ours, and he’s talking tough.

Israel reportedly planned to assassinate Iran’s FM Abbas Araghchi and Speaker Ghalibaf after tracking their movements. The US was warned that killing them would eliminate any diplomatic channel with Tehran. It could hand full control to hardline IRGC commanders. US intervention reportedly stopped the strike at the last moment.

Araghchi has allowed India, China, Russia, Iraq, and Pakistan to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. They are on the approved list. Other nations face restrictions amid rising Gulf tensions.

Araghchi claims the US is desperate for a deal and they have the upper hand. They don’t, but they have great leverage with the control of the Strait of Hormuz. Both sides are saber-rattling at this time.

The fighting continues.

The IRGC navy commander was killed yesterday, and Admiral Brad Cooper said it makes the region much safer. He has menaced mariners for eight years.

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