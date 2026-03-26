Talks with Iran Are Going Very Well

President Trump has delayed the bombing of energy plants for ten days as talks continue with the current Iranian leadership. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is alive, contrary to news reports, including ours, and he’s talking tough.

Israel reportedly planned to assassinate Iran’s FM Abbas Araghchi and Speaker Ghalibaf after tracking their movements. The US was warned that killing them would eliminate any diplomatic channel with Tehran. It could hand full control to hardline IRGC commanders. US intervention reportedly stopped the strike at the last moment.

Araghchi has allowed India, China, Russia, Iraq, and Pakistan to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. They are on the approved list. Other nations face restrictions amid rising Gulf tensions.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump says that per the Iranian Government’s request he is PAUSING energy plant destruction by 10 days to April 6 HUGE progress being made 🔥 “Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others, they are… pic.twitter.com/fcFeS905cq — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 26, 2026

Araghchi claims the US is desperate for a deal and they have the upper hand. They don’t, but they have great leverage with the control of the Strait of Hormuz. Both sides are saber-rattling at this time.

Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi: “No negotiations with the Americans exist.” “Our senior officials have received their messages, and it will be decided whether any response is necessary.” “The very fact that the Americans are talking about negotiations is an admission of defeat.” pic.twitter.com/65BcrWYsaP — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 26, 2026

The fighting continues.

U.S. forces continue to eliminate threats presented by the Iranian regime, striking over 10,000 targets since the start of Operation Epic Fury. pic.twitter.com/6rTIWG9NBC — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 26, 2026

The IRGC navy commander was killed yesterday, and Admiral Brad Cooper said it makes the region much safer. He has menaced mariners for eight years.