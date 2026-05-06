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Home Home A Gov. Katie Porter Would Continue Replacing the Population

A Gov. Katie Porter Would Continue Replacing the Population

By
M Dowling
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0
31

During Tuesday night’s gubernatorial debate, Katie Porter admitted that illegal immigration is one of “the only ways [California] has been growing in recent years,” embracing the idea of foreigners as legitimate Americans. Notably, far-left California has welcomed millions of illegal aliens. At the same time, more than ten million California residents have fled the state in the past decade.

Porter wants no part of deporting people who have no right to be here. “The sanctuary state policy is designed to make sure that our state resources, the taxpayer dollars, the public servants that we have, are focusing on doing their jobs, which is not cooperating with the federal immigration authorities.”

“These are Californians,” Porter said of illegal immigrants. “They contribute to our economy, they pay taxes, and they’re one of the only ways our state has been growing in recent years.”

She also wants to give them free healthcare, which is more than a lot of needy Californians get. She seemingly sees them as replacements for the current population.

It was a wild debate with Katie acting like she is the calm, reasonable one.

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