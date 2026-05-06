A Gov. Katie Porter Would Continue Replacing the Population

During Tuesday night’s gubernatorial debate, Katie Porter admitted that illegal immigration is one of “the only ways [California] has been growing in recent years,” embracing the idea of foreigners as legitimate Americans. Notably, far-left California has welcomed millions of illegal aliens. At the same time, more than ten million California residents have fled the state in the past decade.

Porter wants no part of deporting people who have no right to be here. “The sanctuary state policy is designed to make sure that our state resources, the taxpayer dollars, the public servants that we have, are focusing on doing their jobs, which is not cooperating with the federal immigration authorities.”

“These are Californians,” Porter said of illegal immigrants. “They contribute to our economy, they pay taxes, and they’re one of the only ways our state has been growing in recent years.”

🚨 BUSTED: Katie Porter accidentally ADMITS California’s population growth is being driven by illegal immigration: “They’re one of the only ways that our state has been growing in recent years!” pic.twitter.com/M3nI7nYLM0 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 6, 2026

She also wants to give them free healthcare, which is more than a lot of needy Californians get. She seemingly sees them as replacements for the current population.

🚨 SCOTT JENNINGS JUST EXPOSED IT: “One of the leading Democrat candidates for CA governor, Katie Porter, just said the entire quiet part out loud about free health care for illegal immigrants.” “I’m old enough to remember when they said this WASN’T HAPPENING.” 🫳🏻🎤 Illegals… pic.twitter.com/o91m8zUYfz — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 6, 2026

It was a wild debate with Katie acting like she is the calm, reasonable one.