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Home Home Zohran’s Response to Ken Griffin Calling His Targeting Video “Creepy”

Zohran’s Response to Ken Griffin Calling His Targeting Video “Creepy”

By
M Dowling
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0
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The Ugandan mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, recently targeted billionaire Ken Griffin in a video, suggesting he was coming for his money. Ken Griffin responded by saying he would now focus on building in Miami rather than New York City.

A reporter asked him about it, and Zohran said he wants everyone to succeed, including Griffin, but insisted that the wealthiest people don’t pay enough in taxes.

However, the wealthiest pay most of the taxes.

Zohran had complimented Ken Griffin after the video. However, he doubled down when the reporter asked about it. The communist islamist is destroyng New York City.

Zohran is an avowed communist who thinks he has the right to steal other people’s money. His arrogance in announcing his intentions to keep taking money from hard-working Americans so he can spread it around is the antithesis of capitalism.

As for Mr. Griffin, who has spent millions improving New York City, he said that being targeted in the Zohran video was “creepy.”

Griffin seemed surprised by Zohran’s behavior.

Here is the video in case you missed it.

As a footnote, Rep. Randy Fine said the family isn’t Ugandan at all. They’re Indian, and Indians do not need asylum. Rep. Fine said on Newsmax last night that the family potentially lied to gain asylum and could be eligible for deportation. That would include Zohran.

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