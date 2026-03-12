A Jewish Man and a Nazi on the Cruise Line

I don’t know who owns the video, so I don’t feel comfortable sharing it, but you can listen to the audio. The man with the swastikas on his back is on Norwegian Cruise Lines. One man, who is Jewish, reacted with anger, but he was alone. One young person filming thought it was funny, and the Jewish man was at fault for losing his temper.

The young aren’t being taught properly.

The film was shared by an Iranian woman on Instagram, Naz Hashem. She wrote:

If seeing a swastika displayed openly like this doesn’t disturb you or make you react, something is deeply wrong.

What’s even more troubling is the person doing the video and how people have become so brainwashed in the modern society that they treat symbols tied to hatred and genocide like they’re normal.

For context, this video was filmed on a Norwegian Cruise Line ship, the “Norwegian Getaway,” which sails from Miami to the Bahamas.

Here is the audio (the video is here):

These people who think it’s funny would benefit from watching the horrors on do loops.