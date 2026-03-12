Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Active Shooter at One of Largest US Synagogues

M Dowling
Update: The shooter is dead. He was badly burned when he rammed into the synagogue.

Police are responding to reports of an “active shooter” at a synagogue outside Detroit, where smoke is billowing from the roof.

WDIV-TV reports that a truck crashed into the Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, on Thursday. Footage from the scene shows dozens of police vehicles surrounding the building.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said authorities are clearing the building. About a dozen parents sprinted to retrieve their children from an early childhood learning center inside the building after receiving police approval.

There are no reported injuries yet.

FBI Director Kash Patel said agents are on scene of an “apparent vehicle ramming and active shooter situation” at the synagogue.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s office said authorities are clearing the building. About a dozen parents sprinted to get their children from an early childhood learning center inside the building after getting approval from police. West Bloomfield School District went on lockdown.

