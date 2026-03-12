Old Dominion Killer Previously Jailed for Providing Material Support to ISIS

Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Mohamed Jalloh

The shooter at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, today is reportedly Mohamed Jalloh, a former Army National Guard soldier arrested in 2016 for providing material support to ISIS. Jalloh, a naturalized US citizen from Sierra Leone, traveled overseas MULTIPLE times attempting to join ISIS.

He was convicted in federal court and released from federal prison in 2024. He should have been in Guantanamo Bay!

Two innocent people are wounded.

He was released from prison early and was sentenced to 11 years.

