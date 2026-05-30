A Judge Becomes King of the Kennedy Center; Trump Will Give It to Congress As a Result

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper in Washington, D.C., ruled that the Kennedy Center board’s March 16 vote to close the facility was “ill-informed and seemingly preordained.” It had no regard for its legal obligations. The administration closed the building to repair the infrastructure. They had announced the work would begin in July and last approximately two years. Cooper’s ruling halts those plans for now.

The Obama judge ordered the building to be opened while the work is being completed. He also said the president had to take the Trump name off the building. Actually, that naming did make it a target. However, the judge has more power over a crumbling building than the president of the United States.

President Trump won’t be able to follow the Imperial judge’s directive due to the building’s condition. Therefore, he plans to turn the Kennedy Center over to Congress. Democrats can go back to holding court in the decomposing corpse of the shrine.

Congress Can Have the Decaying Building

The building is in disrepair. The president won’t leave the building open while it has rotting beams and a crumbling parking lot.

Judge Cooper is a Barack Obama judge, and he was appointed unanimously because the Republicans won’t fight the appointment of far-left judges. They are very courteous, but the favor is not returned. Meanwhile, President Trump wants to appoint constitutional judges, and Republicans won’t abandon the Senate rules that block him. Democrats promised to give up those same rules when in power. Democrats are in control of most everything.

President Trump said:

“The Kennedy Center, which was going to close in early July for large-scale renovations and construction due to years of neglect, decay, and poor maintenance, and which was to be transformed by the Trump Administration into the Finest Facility of its kind, anywhere in the World, is not allowed to close for these renovations, which would not be possible to properly do without such a closure,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on May 29.

He accused Democrats of caring “more about opposing your favorite President, ME, than saving a dying Performing Arts Center,” and therefore “we are going to be working with Congress to transfer this failing Institution back to them so they can make a determination as to what to do with it.”

Obama’s Judge Cooper ruled that the building needed to remain open during the planned construction. The renovations were scheduled to start after July 4. Trump said in his May 29 statement that the building needed to be closed for renovation because it had rotting beams and parking areas that were about to collapse.

“I cannot be involved with a situation where danger to the public is allowed to flourish in plain and open sight,” Trump wrote.

“Unless I am free to do what I do better than anyone else and bring this Institution back, physically, financially, and artistically, I have no interest in continuing what could only be a hopeless journey into ‘NEVER NEVER LAND.’”

Trump said the Department of Commerce will arrange a full transfer of operations, maintenance, and management to Congress.

Opinion

All the Democrats have been interested in when it comes to the Kennedy Center is putting on shows that align with their bizarre love of extremist ideology. As they do when they run cities, they don’t fix the infrastructure. They don’t try to make anything look beautiful. All they do is promote the ideology; this is no different. It’s a mini microcosm of what they’re doing in city after city, state after state. And they want to turn us into a fully totalitarian nation where they make all the decisions.

President Trump tries to put in a ballroom, which is needed, so they let him tear things down, but won’t let him rebuild. It’s quite a clever ploy, so they can use the leveled wing for bad press. He wants to fix the reflecting pool, which hasn’t been touched in decades, and he’s trying to make DC beautiful as it should be. The Democrats won’t let him do it. They won’t let him do anything or achieve any success. They are authoritarians and will rule as such.

I give you the Kennedy Center: