A Man With a Bat Tries to Meet with Alina Habba

A man attempted to confront attorney Alina Habba in her office in Newark, armed with a bat. He wasn’t allowed in to see her. She wasn’t there at the time. The man vandalized her office, left and returned without the bat.

The person, who has not yet been identified, returned to the building without the bat and was allowed to enter.

Once there, he was denied an appointment. He then began destroying things in the waiting room and left.

They haven’t identified him yet.

Pam Bondi Responds

An individual attempted to “confront” Acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Alina Habba, said Attorney General Pam Bondi.

“Last night, an individual attempted to confront one of our U.S. Attorneys — my dear friend @USAttyHabba -destroyed property in her office, and then fled the scene,” Bondi posted on X Thursday. “Thankfully, Alina is ok.”

“Any violence or threats of violence against any federal officer will not be tolerated. Period,” Bondi’s post continued. “This is unfortunately becoming a trend as radicals continue to attack law enforcement agents around the country.”

I blame Democrat for their incessant, non-stop extreme language vilifying all political opponents. Democrats are now extremely radical.