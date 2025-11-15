President’s Team Calls Indiana Lawmakers to DC But Redistricting Looks Dead

As reported earlier, Indiana state senate leader Rodric Bray said they do not have the votes to redistrict for two additional seats in the US House of Representatives.

President Donald Trump’s effort to force mid-decade redistricting suffered a major setback Friday. Indiana’s GOP state Senate leader declared the chamber will not convene in December to redraw maps, according to Politico.

Trump’s team responded by summoning Indiana lawmakers to meet with the president in the Oval Office as early as next week.

Politico said the effort is likely dead despite White House pressure.

Indiana State Senate President Rod Bray, a RINO, says there are not enough votes in the Senate and so they will not meet in December.

Bray issued the following statement:

“Over the last several months, Senate Republicans have given very serious and thoughtful consideration to the concept of redrawing our state’s congressional maps. Today, I’m announcing there are not enough votes to move that idea forward, and the Senate will not reconvene in December.”

Within minutes of Bray’s announcement, the governor issued a statement saying:

“I called for our legislators to convene to ensure Hoosiers’ voices in Washington, DC are not diluted by the democrats’ gerrymandering. Our state senators need to do the right thing and show up to vote for fair maps. Hoosiers deserve to know where their elected officials stand on important issues.”

The House appears to be ready to follow the senate for unity’s sake, they say.

As Rep. Spartz said, they should come out from behind closed doors. They are either with the President or the NY and California socialists destroying the country.

This is an existential mid-term and if Republicans lose the House, they lose the country.

.@INSenateGOP should not be hiding behind closed doors but putting their votes on the board. Hoosiers deserve transparency. Voters should know whether their senators stand with President Trump or with the NY & CA socialists destroying our country. https://t.co/isckWbi4X6 — Rep. Victoria Spartz (@RepSpartz) November 14, 2025

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Republican, said in a statement, “Hoosier citizen’s voices are being diluted” by what he called inflated population numbers in other states:

“Let’s be clear: Left leaning states like California, Illinois, Massachusetts, and others have inflated their population numbers by rolling out the red carpet to illegal aliens. It has been used as a tool to increase their representation numbers in Congress. As a result, Hoosier citizen’s voices are being diluted.

“Our office has made it clear that the General Assembly is well within its legal authority under the U.S. and Indiana Constitutions and settled Supreme Court precedent to draw new congressional maps mid-decade.”

Republicans don’t seem to understand this is probably our last chance to save the country from communism after a short stop at socialism.