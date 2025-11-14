US Catholic Bishops Condemn Normal Deportations

The US Catholic Bishops are marching to the tune of Marxists. They made billions of dollars bringing in people illegally without vetting. Women were raped and people were murdered by some of these invaders.

The bishops now condemn normal deportations. There is no mass deportation thanks to leftist judges.

I don’t recall the bishops making any sort of video like this to condemn the Biden White House for supporting, funding, and facilitating the mass slaughter of children in the womb. I also can’t remember seeing any video with solemn condemnations of the Biden White House and its… https://t.co/0OfetWdGNs — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 14, 2025

As Matt Walsh writes:

“I don’t recall the bishops making any sort of video like this to condemn the Biden White House for supporting, funding, and facilitating the mass slaughter of children in the womb.

“I also can’t remember seeing any video with solemn condemnations of the Biden White House and its support for the castration and sexual mutilation of children. That’s in spite of the fact that Biden is actually “Catholic” and he was actively engaged in activities that are explicitly condemned as mortally sinful by the Church.

“Trump is neither Catholic nor is he doing anything, policy wise, that contradicts Church teaching. Deportations certainly do not. And yet the bishops suddenly find their voice and their courage for this issue. Very strange indeed.”

I am Catholic, but I don’t approve of this. I’m sick of political leftist church leaders who aren’t following the faith. They aren’t protecting the children, or any Americans for that matter.

No one is vilifying immigrants. Americans love immigrants, but not invaders. We want people who broke our laws to go back to their native lands. People who came illegally broke our laws.

A majority live off our welfare. That is unsustainable. Crime has gone up and our very culture and politics are making the USA unrecognizable.

These bishops are obviously far-left. They are Marxist prelates and those two entities cannot co-exist.