Nearly 40% of the Educated Left Believe in Political Violence to Enact Social Change

Part of an American political perspectives survey from 2025 went viral on Sunday after the third assassination attempt on President Donald Trump’s life. The survey found that “Americans with the highest level of formal education were also the most supportive of political violence.”

The survey on political violence had queried 3,000 adults, and responses were collected between Aug. 3, 2025, and Sept. 26, 2025. It went viral again after Cole Allen, an intelligent, well-educated man, attempted to kill the president.

A whopping “[Thirty-six] percent of those with a graduate or professional degree agreed at least somewhat with the statement ‘If you are protesting something unjust, it is reasonable to damage property.’ And 40 percent agreed that “violence is often necessary to create social change,’” the survey found.

The Research

According to a 2025 report by the Skeptic Research Center, people who hold graduate degrees are about twice as likely to believe that “violence is often necessary to create social change” compared to those who have completed lower-level college degrees or opted out of higher education altogether. Nearly half of Gen Zers, at 49 percent, who say they are liberal, are okay with political violence, compared with Baby Boomers, many of whom came of age during the Vietnam War, at just 14 percent.

Among master’s degree graduates, nearly 40% say political violence is justified to enact social change.

Gen Z males came in at 48 percent, and Millennial males at 46 percent.

A 2022 survey of Harvard faculty found that 80 percent identified as “liberal” or “very liberal.” Colleges and universities aren’t hiring conservatives.

The truth is, the young are being taught by the far-left, corrupt media, education, and entertainment industry. The hard left is changing our culture into a hellish thing through the children.

You will hear about January 6 as everyone on the left and some on the right pretend that everyone who entered the Capitol was a terrorist. The overwhelming majority just walked around. It was also likely a setup with agitators like John Sullivan encouraging people to charge into the building. Thanks to organizations like SPLC, small groups of right-wing lunatics are highlighted and encouraged. The left wants people to believe the right is the problem.

Tim Pool provides this analysis based on news accounts, police records, court documents, press releases, DoJ, FBI, DHS, and other legitimate sources. When it comes to political violence, the left is responsible for almost every incident.

Data and analyses show that when tracking politically motivated violence based on common political views the left is responsible for nearly EVERY single incident The Methodology for this assessment was NOT based on political views endorsing violence but for violence where the… pic.twitter.com/NKF6VDZdT2 — Tim Pool (@Timcast) April 29, 2026

Jake Tapper provides a good example of what the media is doing to us.

After Paul Pelosi was attacked in 2022, Jake Tapper did an entire show on the dangers of stochastic terrorism and of systematically demonizing a person. Tapper blamed the right and QAnon for inciting the attack. He said calling someone a pedophile or claiming that someone is out… pic.twitter.com/kc9G2xrHX3 — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 28, 2026