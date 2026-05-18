A Must See: An Impeachment, Startling Stats, a Dangerous Lie

The following must-sees are presented as three X posts.

The U.S. Senate will consider the impeachment of radical Judge Boasberg for his role in the targeting and spying of Republican senators.

Please consider the wisdom of having only the farthest-left professors hold faculty positions in our universities.

Lastly, Pete Buttigieg is lying to Americans about the Electoral College.

The Senate will consider impeaching rogue Judge James Boasberg this week. He refuses to testify on his own behalf.

On November 4, 2025, articles of impeachment were filed against Judge Boasberg for his role in Operation Arctic Frost, the Biden administration’s effort to target and spy on sitting Republican senators and conservative organizations, including the Republican Attorneys General Association, during Senator Schmitt’s tenure as chairman during his time as Missouri’s attorney general.

Additionally, Judge Boasberg is accused of improperly using his role as chief judge for the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to assign himself J.G.G. v. Trump, a case that the Supreme Court later found he lacked jurisdiction to handle.

🚨 BREAKING: The Senate is considering IMPEACHMENT of Rogue Judge James Boasberg this week. Boasberg has REFUSED to testify. The Judiciary Committee will hold a “hearing” on “holding rogue judges accountable.” This traitor must be kicked out of office ASAP! pic.twitter.com/nbGaJ8GErZ — War Correspondent (@warDaniel47) May 18, 2026

2. The Proof and the Explanation for the Decline of Our Universities.

This is why our universities have gone woke and are indoctrinating our youth.

“Not only have conservatives become vanishingly rare in academia, but so have centrists. That’s how complete the left’s dominance is: Even moderates are now a fringe group in academia.”

3. Believe Them When They Lie to You

Pete Buttigieg, who dreams of becoming president, wants to eliminate the Electoral College.

If we went by the most votes, as he suggests, only the most populous states would matter. No one would ever again campaign in Wyoming or Delaware. Very few states would matter, and the most heavily populated states are largely far-left and deep blue.

Additionally, this destroys a foundational element of the Constitution: giving small states a voice in how their federal government is run. Buttigieg, son of a famous communist professor, knows this. He was a Rhodes Scholar. He is deliberately lying to you.