Iran & Proxies Attacked Americans 350 Times in 30 Mos. Pre-War

Most Americans have no idea how bad it really was in the Middle East before Epic Fury. Iran-backed terrorist proxies were attacking U.S. troops and diplomats roughly every third day. Over 350 attacks in just 30 months before President Trump launched Operation Epic Fury. The media refuses to report it.

The Story

As tensions rose in the Middle East, U.S. Central Command commander Adm. Brad Cooper said that the U.S. attacks on Iran were preceded by hundreds of attacks on U.S. troops from Iranian-backed groups, according to Fox News.

“Iranian-supported terror groups have attacked U.S. troops and diplomats more than 350 times” in the 30 months before the attacks, Cooper told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

“After more than two years of Iranian attempts to leverage October 7th of 2023 to tear the region apart, at the direction of the president, the United States Central Command initiated Operation Epic Fury,” Cooper said.

“In less than 40 days, CENTCOM forces achieved our military objectives. Most notably, we degraded Iran’s ability to project power outside its borders and threaten the region and threaten our interests,” Cooper said.