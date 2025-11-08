A New and Inspirational Business Relationship with Central Asia

The Trump administration has established a strong business relationship with Central Asia, countries rich in natural resources who need help developing them. They want to be independent and free of China and Russia. This is a mutual opportunity as the US turns to Asia, a neglected and rich area of the world.

The C5+1 Welcome Reception brought together officials from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and the Kyrgyz Republic alongside senior U.S. leaders. It is a landmark event celebrating stronger US ties with Central Asia.

Speaking in the State Department’s Benjamin Franklin Room, Sec. Rubio hosted an inspirational meeting celebrating renewed cooperation between Washington D.C. and the five Republics. The US is looking to expand American’s economic reach into the region.

Also present were deputy Secretary Chris Landau, Senator Jim Risch, and Special Envoy Sergio Gor.

Landau called these people “great friends” and emphasized the need to attend to the relationships with Central Asian Republics, lands of rich opportunity and untapped potential.

Sen. Jim Risch called the meeting historic and spoke of their difficult neighborhoods, one free of Russia and China. The US offers them an opportunity to work together to lift up each other’s economies.

The US is repealing restrictions that held this new exciting era back.

Special Envoy Sergio Gor also spoke of the attention that they deserve and will receive.

He said the hospitality of the Central Asian countries was exceptional and his visits were memorable. He again said America is open for business and proud to work with these countries and arrange trade agreements that benefit each nation as they work together for common goals.

Secretary Rubio joked about his several jobs, one of them being the national archivist, after Sergio Gor said that it isn’t often a librarian is elevated to Secretary of State.

The Biden administration met with the leaders of these nations, but this will hopefully be more productive.

Watch: