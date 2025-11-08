Ilhan Omar Rails Against Tribes That Didn’t Vote for Omar Fateh

Representative Ilhan Omar should be expelled from Congress for so many reasons. She likely committed immigration fraud by claiming marriage to her brother. Her father reportedly lied on his immigration papers. Omar has repeatedly espoused her anti-Americanism. She is the face of the Third World infiltration into the USA.

In the clip, Omar bawls out the various tribes because they didn’t vote for Omar Fateh, who was campaigning while waving his Somali flag and speaking the Somali language. His brother is a pirate who kidnapped Captain Philippe. Omar Fateh himself is a radical leftist Islamist with an agenda probably worse than Zohran’s in NYC or at least equivalent.

Some of the clans voted for Jacob Frey for mayor. Apparently, Ilhan doesn’t think they have rights to think on their own.

When a tribe or clan gets in trouble, it’s serious.

The Somali clan war story of Minnesota is wild and shows the complete lack of awareness and assimilation of the community.

The “progressives” wanted a broader anti -American tribalism based on the Somali race, and the “regressives” are the ones pushing tribalism on actual tribal… https://t.co/sIctbKXfsz — Daniel Bordman (@DanielBordmanOG) November 8, 2025

Ilhan allegedly can’t even go back to Somalia, which she left as a child. Her family was kicked out.

Her father was reportedly complicit with Islamic communist genocide. Ilhan Omar’s father, Nur Omar Mohamed, was a colonel under Dictator Siad Barre for decades. Barre was a genocidal Islamic communist who murdered up to 200,000 Isaaq innocent civilians in Somalia.

Democrats have brought this upon us. We have warlords here governing these people.

The Warlords

A Minneapolis City Council candidate Nazri Warsame held a June fundraiser and the keynote speaker was the son of a ruthless Somali warlord. He is known to have intercepted food shipments from the UN and attacked their peacekeepers. The warlord also fought Americans.

The keynote, Hussein Farrah Aidid’s father, Mohamed Farrah Aidid, led his militia against the U.S. in ‘Black Hawk Down.’ Hussein is his father’s successor.

After being wounded in battle, Mohamed Farrah Aidid died in 1996, and his powerful Habr Gedir clan declared his son their leader, at age 33. He left his $9 an hour California job and returned to Somalia, where he “assumed control of his father’s militia, inherited a vast swath of territory and became one of Somalia’s most powerful warlords himself,” the Times said.

He began referring to the Black Hawk Down incident as a “gloomy day for the aggressors” and a “victorious day for the Somalis.”

Some of these tribes/clans just want a better life, but not with people like Ilhan leading them.

Both father and son are still vilified in Somalia.

Ilhan Omar, the Face of Third World Communist Islamists

Ilhan Omar is the voice of these third world radicals and she’s not the only one. We have Cory Booker telling them how terrible Republicans are and how he’s there for them. Instead of telling them to assimilate into American culture, he’s keeping them in their own little protective third world cocoon.

She leads these tribes here in the US. They are never deported, and protected by Democrats.

We need to not be so involved in other countries. We should worry about our own country which is going to Hell.