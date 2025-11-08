Michelle Obama’s Latest Tale of Misery & Suffering

Michelle Obama is still suffering from all the oppression and misery hoisted on her as a multi-millionaire First Lady.

Having someone fixing her hair and makeup and getting her clothes, her glam team, was no luxury.

“I didn’t really have that choice as First Lady,” Michelle said. “Every day, every time I was up — as we called it — I was up for the public.” She described her daily schedule as long and exhausting, suggesting that relying on a team for her appearance was unavoidable.

“To save time,” she explained, “I know having a glam team — a trifecta — it feels like a luxury, but it was a necessity.”

There was “absolutely” no way she could have dressed herself and taken clothes “off the rack.” My God, no way.

If she didn’t complain, she’d have nothing to say. It was surprising to see her as she is: boring, gloomy, pampered, and a narcissistic self-described victim.

Previously, she said her “ambition has never fully actualized. She went along with her husband kicking and screaming.”

Michelle went on a podcast with Jamie Kern Lima to promote her new book, Look, and complain about how hard her life was in the White House, with people waiting on her hand and foot, doing her hair, her makeup and dressing her like a Queen.

We paid for all that!

She’s carrying on about these trivialities as people are suffering without salaries and food in some cases.

The former suffering First Lady with an entourage that would embarrass Marie Antoinette is rather out of touch.