A New Bill Calls for the US to Leave NATO, Now a “Relic”

M Dowling
“It qualifies as an entangling alliance… It doesn’t help our security; it exposes us. And it costs us a lot of money…”

~ Ron Paul

Rep. Massie is co-sponsoring a Sen. Mike Lee bill to take the US out of NATO. Rep. Massie said it’s ridiculous for us to have to poke the bear and keep going with this proxy war in Ukraine. He also noted that these smaller nations contribute very little and come with big risks.

Ukraine is the most obvious example of a big risk for no gain.

Rep. Massie said the Constitution doesn’t support going to war under Article 5, and NATO has acknowledged that in writing.

NATO was only supposed to be a defensive alliance, but some of the members and some within the US have made it an offensive alliance. We promised not to encroach on Russia, and we have violated that agreement.

We pay about 70% for NATO, which will improve somewhat based on some countries agreeing to pay more. The EU can force us into their war, and these are people who no longer share our values. They’re hardcore socialists and don’t allow their people free speech.

NATO intrudes on some of our sovereignty. The EU is now calling the US their enemy, who betrayed them because we don’t want to continue the war with Ukraine.

The problem with passing the bill will be the large number of RINOs in the Senate blocking it. Plus, the House does nothing, also.

Why support people who support this:

typesetter
typesetter
2 seconds ago

Never Happen. NATO has a purpose, although as of now it has not being used according to purpose. We don’t have to cotribute to non NATO factions. Let the EU live and learn on their own.

