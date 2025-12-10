A New Bill Calls for the US to Leave NATO, Now a “Relic”

“It qualifies as an entangling alliance… It doesn’t help our security; it exposes us. And it costs us a lot of money…” ~ Ron Paul

Rep. Massie is co-sponsoring a Sen. Mike Lee bill to take the US out of NATO. Rep. Massie said it’s ridiculous for us to have to poke the bear and keep going with this proxy war in Ukraine. He also noted that these smaller nations contribute very little and come with big risks.

Ukraine is the most obvious example of a big risk for no gain.

Rep. Massie said the Constitution doesn’t support going to war under Article 5, and NATO has acknowledged that in writing.

NATO was only supposed to be a defensive alliance, but some of the members and some within the US have made it an offensive alliance. We promised not to encroach on Russia, and we have violated that agreement.

We pay about 70% for NATO, which will improve somewhat based on some countries agreeing to pay more. The EU can force us into their war, and these are people who no longer share our values. They’re hardcore socialists and don’t allow their people free speech.

NATO intrudes on some of our sovereignty. The EU is now calling the US their enemy, who betrayed them because we don’t want to continue the war with Ukraine.

The problem with passing the bill will be the large number of RINOs in the Senate blocking it. Plus, the House does nothing, also.

NATO is a Cold War relic. The United States should withdraw from NATO and use that money to defend our country, not socialist countries. Today, I introduced HR 6508 to end our NATO membership. pic.twitter.com/IvRfTH388W — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 9, 2025

BREAKING: Elon Musk, Mike Lee, Rand Paul, and Thomas Massie have called for the USA to exit NATO! “NATO is a Cold War relic that needs to be relegated to a talking kiosk at the Smithsonian.” @RepThomasMassie pic.twitter.com/xBNyDc7WbV — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) March 3, 2025

